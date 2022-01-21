Botty Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,976,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

