Botty Investors LLC Invests $250,000 in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Botty Investors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ATXS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 18,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,041. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.