Botty Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,041 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $25.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $970.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,786,930. The stock has a market cap of $974.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,053.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $880.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.