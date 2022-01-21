Botty Investors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Botty Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,373,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,814,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

