BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.50) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.92. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.73).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

