BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 1,115,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,296. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.03%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

