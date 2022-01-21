Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

