Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $450.64 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

