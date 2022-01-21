Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,512. The company has a market capitalization of $647.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

