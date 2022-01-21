Bridgefront Capital LLC Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

LYB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.47. 15,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

