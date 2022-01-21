Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,912. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

