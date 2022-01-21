Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

