Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,622 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. 7,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,758. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

