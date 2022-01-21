Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

EXR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.78. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

