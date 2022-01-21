Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,105. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

