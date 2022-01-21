British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,074. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

