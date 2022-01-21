British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of BTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,074. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
