Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

DNOW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 39,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,956. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NOW by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 153,320 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in NOW by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

