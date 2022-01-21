Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,536. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

