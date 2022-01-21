Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.21). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 302.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 50.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Evolus by 267.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Evolus by 82.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $307.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

