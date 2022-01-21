Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 69,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,971. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

