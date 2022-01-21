Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce $125.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.48 million. Invitae reported sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $663.67 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $700.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,477. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 202,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

