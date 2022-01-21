Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Lear reported earnings per share of $3.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $16.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

LEA stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

