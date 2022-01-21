Brokerages Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $109,359,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $59,741,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.