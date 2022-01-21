Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 135.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

