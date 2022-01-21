Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is ($1.09). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7,100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

QURE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $843.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 151.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 145.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

