Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will report sales of $148.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $427.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

SEAT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 13,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,497. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

