Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) PT at $46.64

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 26.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 447.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

