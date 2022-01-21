Brokerages Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Target Price at $32.44

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MSP stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,039 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter worth $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

