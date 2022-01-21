Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 502,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 307,966 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $784.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.55. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

