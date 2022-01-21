Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target at $143.80

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. 7,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. Perficient has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

