Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target at $143.80

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.80.
PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of Perficient stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. 7,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. Perficient has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
