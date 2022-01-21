Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $19.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
