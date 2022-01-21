Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $19.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.