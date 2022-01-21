Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $55.00

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

VCYT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 100,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,693. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

