Brokers Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$52.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market cap of C$23.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

