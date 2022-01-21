Brokers Set Expectations for Triumph Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

TGI stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

