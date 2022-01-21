Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

