Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Raised to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.38.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$41.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.17. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$40.42 and a 12-month high of C$63.20. The firm has a market cap of C$11.34 billion and a PE ratio of -41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -121.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

