Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

BRO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,758. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

