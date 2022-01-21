BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.