BTIG Research Trims Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price to $16.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 114,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $626,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 164,700 shares of company stock valued at $902,344 over the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.