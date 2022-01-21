ByteNext Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,494.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.30 or 0.07293329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.47 or 0.99758518 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064681 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.