Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Cactus worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WHD. Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

WHD opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.