California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,270 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $47,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.