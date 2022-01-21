California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $58.47 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

