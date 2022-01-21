California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,602 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $55,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE:O opened at $67.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

