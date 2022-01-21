California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $50,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dover by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dover by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.