California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of CarMax worth $46,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

