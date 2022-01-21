California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth $5,330,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

