Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.38% of Cameco worth $32,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.