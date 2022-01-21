Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,710.51

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,710.51 ($91.56) and traded as high as GBX 6,900 ($94.15). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,900 ($94.15), with a volume of 3,094 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.58 million and a P/E ratio of 127.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,717.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,673.02.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.