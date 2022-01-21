Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.73.

TSE:CG opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

